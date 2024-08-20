Subscribe
Unveiled: The Shocking Memoir of a Transman Who Exposes the Truth Behind Mass Hysteria—Find Out Why Kids Believe They're in the Wrong…
Transman Scott Newgent's Memoir Launches World-Wide Today
Aug 20
Scott Newgent
13
July 2024
EXCITING UPDATE - PUBLISHING DATE ANNOUNCED
TO STRAIGHT MAN SAINT' to trans hell & back - BY TRANS REGERTTER SCOTT NEWGENT
Jul 20
Scott Newgent
5
June 2024
Ethics & Money: The Dark Triad Terror, ACLU, Trevor, Planned Parenthood Transing Kids!
What do the ACLU, The Trevor Project, and Planned Parenthood have in common?
Jun 28
Scott Newgent
4
May 2024
Law Firm Seeking To End LGBTQ+ Discrimination or Create It - Is it the right or left? Perhaps both! Email Blasts - Are You Suffering LGBTQ…
You be the Judge!
May 30
Scott Newgent
7
Memoir Update - Revealing The Secret Sauce - "How to educate the people who need to be educated about the reality of childhood medical…
Lesbian Devil to Straight Man Saint - To Trans Hell & Back Again
May 21
Scott Newgent
8
SHOCKING: Trans Reveals The Dangers of Medical Transition For Children - MUST READ
23 years of experience 'STOP Transing Children!'
May 16
Scott Newgent
7
Austin, Texas Claims Sanctuary for Medically Transitioning Children! What Does That Mean?
Texas Govenor Gregg Abbott on the Queer Gender Take! News Media? Anyone Anyone? Where are the Christains?
May 11
Scott Newgent
3
April 2024
Australia Shocks the World with Jaw-Dropping Self-Described Transgender Youth Stats – Prepare to Be Astonished!
An Analysis of Transgender Children and Censorship in Media: A Comparative Study
Apr 28
Scott Newgent
10
Dear Friend, I Need Your Help!
If I have moved you or made you see the devastation caused by childhood medical transition through my work, such as "What is a Woman" or my articles and…
Apr 25
Scott Newgent
7
LGBT FREAKS Target Children: Evil Doctors Make BIG MONEY 'Wanna DEBATE Lesbian/Transman Scott?' You Betcha! 'Save Kids 1st.'
By accidental HERO of 'What is a Woman' Transman Scott Newgent
Apr 22
Scott Newgent
4
The Headline To Come: Groundbreaking Transman Spirit Who Took on Gender Ideology and Wrote a Sensational Best Seller - Scott Newgent
An Inspiring Journey Will Blow Your Mind! August 2024
Apr 15
Scott Newgent
9
Why do you still present, male?' Good Question. Allow me to answer;
I recently had someone ask why I still present as a male on Twitter. In the past, I have been subjected to this inquiry a great number of times, and it…
Apr 7
Scott Newgent
15
