Unveiled: The Shocking Memoir of a Transman Who Exposes the Truth Behind Mass Hysteria—Find Out Why Kids Believe They're in the Wrong…
Transman Scott Newgent's Memoir Launches World-Wide Today
  
Scott Newgent
3

July 2024

EXCITING UPDATE - PUBLISHING DATE ANNOUNCED
TO STRAIGHT MAN SAINT' to trans hell & back - BY TRANS REGERTTER SCOTT NEWGENT
  
Scott Newgent

June 2024

Ethics & Money: The Dark Triad Terror, ACLU, Trevor, Planned Parenthood Transing Kids!
What do the ACLU, The Trevor Project, and Planned Parenthood have in common?
  
Scott Newgent

May 2024

Law Firm Seeking To End LGBTQ+ Discrimination or Create It - Is it the right or left? Perhaps both! Email Blasts - Are You Suffering LGBTQ…
You be the Judge!
  
Scott Newgent
2
Memoir Update - Revealing The Secret Sauce - "How to educate the people who need to be educated about the reality of childhood medical…
Lesbian Devil to Straight Man Saint - To Trans Hell & Back Again
  
Scott Newgent
SHOCKING: Trans Reveals The Dangers of Medical Transition For Children - MUST READ
23 years of experience 'STOP Transing Children!'
  
Scott Newgent
6
Austin, Texas Claims Sanctuary for Medically Transitioning Children! What Does That Mean?
Texas Govenor Gregg Abbott on the Queer Gender Take! News Media? Anyone Anyone? Where are the Christains?
  
Scott Newgent
3

April 2024

Australia Shocks the World with Jaw-Dropping Self-Described Transgender Youth Stats – Prepare to Be Astonished!
An Analysis of Transgender Children and Censorship in Media: A Comparative Study
  
Scott Newgent
Dear Friend, I Need Your Help!
If I have moved you or made you see the devastation caused by childhood medical transition through my work, such as "What is a Woman" or my articles and…
  
Scott Newgent
1
LGBT FREAKS Target Children: Evil Doctors Make BIG MONEY 'Wanna DEBATE Lesbian/Transman Scott?' You Betcha! 'Save Kids 1st.'
By accidental HERO of 'What is a Woman' Transman Scott Newgent
  
Scott Newgent
The Headline To Come: Groundbreaking Transman Spirit Who Took on Gender Ideology and Wrote a Sensational Best Seller - Scott Newgent
An Inspiring Journey Will Blow Your Mind! August 2024
  
Scott Newgent
1
Why do you still present, male?' Good Question. Allow me to answer;
I recently had someone ask why I still present as a male on Twitter. In the past, I have been subjected to this inquiry a great number of times, and it…
  
Scott Newgent
11
