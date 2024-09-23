Support Saving Children From Gender Ideology Today - Donate

Intro by Trans Regretter Scott Newgent

This is a powerful piece illustrating a tragedy that impacts thousands of young people globally. The details and complexity are remarkable, and it's no surprise that she is a talented writer at the age of 13. It is common for people who are susceptible to the transgender community to possess a unique strength that makes them feel like they don't quite fit in.

I want to emphasize that Vic is a minor and will not be available for speeches or media interviews. It is not right to involve children in activism, and I will not take part in that. These young individuals have already been through a lot. The answer is a clear NO: I will not entertain any media requests.

We reached out to Vic's parents to ensure they were comfortable with their daughter being featured on the Trans Regretter blog.

Vic, a Canadian girl, is struggling with her gender identity and mental health. She came across information about being transgender and nonbinary on TikTok, and despite her parents' support, she continued to dress androgynously and cut her hair. In sixth grade, she came out as "he/him," but she faced self-harm and suicidal thoughts. Her doctor supported her transgender identity, but she felt pressured and unable to make informed decisions about medical interventions. She continued to wear a binder due to dysphoria and the risks associated with transgender practices. Vic's mental health crises occurred multiple times, with her parents eventually cutting off her access to TikTok. However, she started watching transgender influencers on YouTube secretly, without her parents' knowledge.

In Vic's Words.

In grade 7, she experienced discomfort with her body, eating disorder symptoms, and social anxiety. She read Abigail Shirer's book Irreversible Damage, which led her to question her gender identity and the pressure to transition. After being diagnosed with bulimia/binge eating disorder, anxiety, and borderline personality traits, she decided it was best to accept her biological gender.

Mental health issues and early puberty were common reasons for teenage girls to transition. Although only a tiny percentage of the population has actual gender dysphoria, the number of self-identified trans individuals doubled in the past five years due to Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD). Vic's story highlights the need for therapy and guidance for those with ROGD, rather than puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries.

They pushed me into this ideology and tried to keep me there forever I somehow found myself here, composing this thing, debating life choices, and dealing with my mental health. Let us return to the beginning.

My name is Vic... Victoria...? I live in Ontario and attend a Catholic school system. I just recently came to terms with the fact that I am a biological female who identifies, well, as a girl; I had been struggling with this question of my gender identity for quite some time. I'm so pleased I realized this before it was too late. When I say "too late," I mean medical transition, which includes hormone therapy and any sexual reassignment surgery.

When I was younger, I was a bit of a tomboy; I enjoyed sports and had male friends, but I never had gender dysphoria; I adored dresses and felt at ease being a female. Everything changed when Covid hit.

I was in fourth grade at the time. That's when my life began to go downward; I began my period at the age of ten, which is relatively young. I was secluded and unable to see my friends, and I installed TikTok for the first time. TikTok began as a way for me to publish videos of my pets, but it quickly evolved. I discovered the LGBTQ+ community and began to question my identity. At first, it was only my sexuality: pansexual, lesbian, or bisexual? After a few months on TikTok, I was continuously bombarded with transgender, or should I say trans-tender propaganda.

"Do you feel anxious or uncomfortable in your body? You must be transgender."

I was seeing these videos everywhere. Transgender activists were aggressively distributing videos about "safe" breast binding and how ecstatic testosterone makes you feel and how it solves all of your problems at once.

I found that I could relate to these videos more since I was indoctrinated by them. When I was in fifth grade, I had already come to terms with my nonbinary identity. I came out to my best buddy as a they/them when we returned to school after the new year; we had been online occasionally during that time.

After a few months had gone, I came out to my instructor and the entire class. I went for an androgynous style with my hair cut and clothing. No one even seemed to question my new identity; everyone was supportive and accepting. I brought it up with my parents, but they seemed to think it was just a phase, so they kept quiet, continued to refer to me by my legal name, and called me a girl. Even back then, I didn't experience any gender dysphoria.

I think I spent an all-time high amount of time on my phone over the summer before sixth grade. Becoming a "boy" was a result of my internal struggle with body image issues. Once again, the entire school was completely behind me when I came out as a "he/him" on the first day of sixth grade. Considering that my education was intended to center on religious beliefs at my Catholic school, this is somewhat unusual. I loathed my body since it wasn't more manly, and I was really depressed. My thoughts of suicide and self-harm escalated. I ran away with the goal to terminate my life, and I wound up at the hospital. Everyone from the cops to the nurses to the physicians to the psychiatrists just took my gender at face value and didn't look for any underlying issues that could be triggering my suicidal thoughts. My mental health will deteriorate to the point that I consider suicide, according to the psychiatrist, unless my parents accept my self-proclaimed identity, he said. No mental health screenings were conducted that week before my discharge.

No one even seemed to question my new identity; everyone was supportive and accepting. I brought it up with my parents, but they seemed to think it was just a phase, so they kept quiet, continued to refer to me by my legal name, and called me a girl. Even back then, I didn't experience any gender dysphoria. I think I spent an all-time high amount of time on my phone over the summer before sixth grade.

Becoming a "boy" was a result of my internal struggle with body image issues. Once again, the entire school was completely behind me when I came out as a "he/him" on the first day of sixth grade. Considering that my education was intended to center on religious beliefs at my Catholic school, this is somewhat unusual. I loathed my body since it wasn't more manly, and I was really depressed. My thoughts of suicide and self-harm escalated. I ran away with the goal to terminate my life, and I wound up at the hospital. Everyone from the cops to the nurses to the physicians to the psychiatrists just took my gender at face value and didn't look for any underlying issues that could be triggering my suicidal thoughts.

My mental health will deteriorate to the point that I consider suicide, according to the psychiatrist, unless my parents accept my self-proclaimed identity, he said. No mental health screenings were conducted that week before my discharge.

There were other instances that year of mental health crises similar to the one I mentioned before. "Your child is a boy, you have to accept it or else things won't get better," is the same conclusion every time. Due to my upbringing, I was unable to hear my parents' repeated assurances that I am and will remain a girl, even though they fought tirelessly on my behalf. The app TikTok was removed off my phone by my parents. It got worse for me, not better.

In an effort to keep my trans "gurus" on YouTube a secret from my parents, I began doing so in private. I enrolled in seventh grade. I remained in the gender-neutral restroom even though the school principal gave me permission to use the boys' facility. When I asked the principal for permission to use the boys' locker room as a gym, he promptly granted it. The fact that I changed in the restroom made me feel quite at ease. All of the males in my class were quite amenable when I asked if it would be okay if I changed with them before we started utilizing that changing area.

Neither my parents nor the parents of the lads who utilized the locker room were made aware of that. Beginning in seventh grade, I began to exhibit indications of an eating disorder and a profound dissatisfaction with my physical appearance. In class, I suffered from severe social anxiety. I "over ate" and felt "ugly" and "fat" at the time, so I attempted suicide. No one mentioned eating issues when they sent me to the hospital. As usual, they ignored everything but the transgender aspect. The last straw for me was when I realized, at the tender age of twelve, that something was obviously amiss—that the focus was all on my gender rather than the real problems I was facing.

I read Abigail Shrier's book Irreversible Damage. It was my dad who purchased the book. He insisted that reading the book would cause me emotional distress since I would be unable to comprehend it. The remarks encouraged me to give it a read.

In a novel with such conservative views, what could possibly go wrong?

I had my doubts at first, and I did believe it was transphobic. However, after reading about detransitioners and how they came to identify as transgender, I understood I was heading in the wrong direction and needed to turn around before I hurt my loved ones or myself.

I began to revert to my feminine identity. My chest was no longer bound. When I informed my parents, they were ecstatic. My instructor wanted to know if I was sincere about wanting to return and if my parents were trying to convince me otherwise. Upon coming out as trans, no one has once questioned me whether I'm certain that I identify as a guy.

However, now that I'm considering returning to my biological gender, everyone is doing their best to accommodate my wishes. Strange, isn't it? That is the epitome of propaganda, my friend.

Months later, I experienced a crisis. I tried to end my life by cutting and taking an overdose. Fortunately, everything backfired, and I found myself back at the hospital. I don't see why I'm doing this now that I'm not trans. Reason being, my mental health problems persisted. I finally got the mental health evaluation I needed after the transgender shield came down. It was discovered that I am borderline, anxious, and suffer from bulimia/binge eating problem.

A borderline personality disorder is particularly common in the transgender population. While 0.06 percent of the population is classified as borderline, the transgender population is 3-1.

This should pique your attention.

Mood disorder 4720 (46) 4,802,280 (9.0)

Major depressive disorder 3210 (31) 2,549,270 (4.8)

Dysthymia 700 (6.8) 739,450 (1.4)

Bipolar disorder 1200 (11) 685,300 (1.3)

Anxiety disorder 3220 (31) 3,194,050 (6.0)

General anxiety disorder 1260 (12) 1104270 (2.0)

Panic disorder 460 (4.4) 393,690 (0.74)

Phobic disorder 300 (2.9) 77,830 (0.15)

Social phobia 220 (2.1) 29,860 (0.06)

Agoraphobia 90 (0.87) 43,660 (0.08)

Post-traumatic stress disorder 690 (6.7) 275,730 (0.52)

Of all of the existing medical and mental health difficulties that plague these youngsters, there are two that stand out above the rest: same-sex attraction and autism.

From what I've gathered, a lot of the accounts of transgender teens center around mental health issues. These youths felt the need to seek out a group that would unconditionally love and accept them due to their mental health struggles. Early puberty is another common cause.

When a girl reaches puberty at a younger age than her peers, she begins to develop breasts and her period at a younger age as well. This makes her feel different and uncomfortable, and it attracts unwanted attention from older men. As a result, she may feel pressured to remove her female body parts entirely, especially when she sees them portrayed on social media. While a young woman's motivations for wanting to transition are varied, the elimination of her typical human difficulties is usually high on the list. Subconsciously, those are the primary reasons why adolescent girls choose to transition into boys. Although only a tiny fraction of the population experiences true gender dysphoria, the number of people who identify as transgender has increased by 100% in the last five years due to the prevalence of rapid onset gender dysphoria (ROGD). Although ROGD patients feel the same dysphoria as actual trans persons, they should not be treated with hormones, surgery, or puberty blockers but with counseling and support.

Returning to the initial sentence of this piece, I am still working through my struggles but am getting better. I am fully accepting of my gender identity and am sharing my story to let people know that this generation is insane and that the healthcare system is exploiting vulnerable youth who do not fully consider the potential negative outcomes of medical transition.

