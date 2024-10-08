by Transman Scott Newgent

Leave a comment

Share

I recently engaged in a captivating conversation with Chrissie Mayr a popular podcaster about the urgent crisis of gender ideology and its concerning impact on children. Early in our podcast, Chrissie highlighted a social media influencer who gained significant attention for passionately advocating that the decision to medically transition children should lie with both the parents and the child. Charlie was involved in a pseudo-debate with Sneako, a staunch opponent of childhood medical transition.

During this exchange, Sneako passionately challenged Charlie with a barrage of facts and figures, firmly asserting his belief that medically transitioning children is fundamentally wrong—a position I also share as a transman. Despite offering compelling evidence, Sneako failed to convince Charlie or likely any viewer who shared Charlie's perspective, who started believing the issue of transitioning children as a matter of human rights. Unfortunately, this courageous stance attracted significant backlash, and if memory serves, Charlie, ultimately chose to deactivate his social media accounts, but after two months, Charlie's X account seems to be up and active.

This situation serves as a powerful reminder of the complexities and challenges inherent in this critical issue.

@MoistCr1TiKaL, also known as Charlie, has amassed an impressive following of nearly 3 million, capturing the attention of many. However, being a social media mogul does not necessarily mean having all the answers to life's complexities. The vast audience he commands can significantly sway public opinion and beliefs, placing the responsibility of shaping discourse in the hands of those eager to latch onto the latest trends or emotionally charged debates. Unfortunately, these influencers may not always be best equipped to provide thoughtful analyses of intricate arguments, and I would argue that they rarely possess the answers we seek.

“In this clip from the Chrissie Mayr Podcast, Trans-man Scott Newgent reacts to a recent viral debate between Moist Cr1TiKaL Moist Critical & Sneako where they debated children going through gender confirmation surgeries and marriage under 18 years old. Scott takes on the stance that those on the non-left often get too aggressive with people on the left in debates and would be better served asking them questions in a Socratic method for them to lead themselves to a more knowledgeable standpoint. Scott Newgent was a major voice that came out of the What Is A Woman documentary by Matt Walsh and shows in this clip that same strong spirit. Where are you on the Moist Cr1TiKaL & Sneako debate?”

These influencers act as gatekeepers of information, holding substantial sway over what you become aware of, which can create a precarious situation. They may withhold crucial information necessary for making informed decisions. After all, having the ability to transform an opinion into a perceived fact, regardless of the evidence, and then commanding millions of followers to echo your words must be intoxicating—but it is also quite dangerous.

A recent example of attention-seeking behavior in Congress was displayed by Marjorie Taylor Greene, a prominent figure in the MAGA movement. She tweeted about science's ability to change the weather, suggesting that the Biden administration had engineered the storms in Florida to influence the upcoming election. Many, including myself, criticized her for such a ridiculous statement. However, after someone on X shared a video with me about how we can indeed influence weather patterns, I was intrigued. I watched that video, along with three others, and read four articles. In the end, I came to understand that while MTG makes a valid point, her delivery is fundamentally flawed. I would even argue that it reflects a morally unethical bias, driven by her own self-interest.

You see what I learned after this research is that we can mitigate the impacts of weather disasters to lessen their severity, we cannot conjure weather phenomena at will. MTG certainly knows how to energize her base—she has effectively stirred them up, and I believe this faction is on the verge of civil unrest if Trump loses. In my view, such rhetoric is dangerous and could incite violence.

As a congresswoman, MTG should convey her views with integrity, avoiding half-truths that merely serve her agenda. Unfortunately, prioritizing ethical standards may lessen her influence, and on that day—the day she opts for integrity—she might find herself without any news organizations amplifying her name. I genuinely hope that her aspirations extend beyond mere notoriety, for if that is her sole aim, she should not be leading a movement and needs to be removed from her position, regardless of alignment with MAGA ideologies.

True leaders should embody integrity, and those who fail to do so must be de-platformed.

Shall we proceed? I unintentionally hurried off in the wrong direction. My apologies.

Today's business model heavily relies on influencers who curate persuasive narratives to validate their opinions, often sidelining meaningful debate—a crucial element of a balanced society. They frequently compile dissenting voices, seeking to undermine them while elevating their own status through clever editing, declaring triumphs with phrases like "So-and-So CRUSHED" their opponents, yet leaving genuine debate absent. As a result, our society grows increasingly unhealthy due to the existence of various subtribes. No single subtribe has all the answers; they all contribute to the problem and they all bring solutions and it's together through debate that society is able to maintain balance.

It is clear that society globally is significantly out of balance, with social media and influencers playing a major role in this issue.

I frequently raise this concern in discussions, highlighting the risks of relying on influencers who primarily seek followers, likes, and monetization opportunities. While their success may be impressive, this model has cultivated a troubling narrative: we are harming a generation of children through questionable medical experiments that not only fail to provide effective cures but also result in serious health issues and declining mental well-being. Yet, society is cheering. Allowing our leaders to engage in lazy debates, all while fame is packaged in a concept like the "Edit Button." Oh, the 'Edit Button' a tool can make someone with an IQ of 50 appear as intelligent as Einstein—a terrifying thought.

It's a complex issue that deserves our attention!

Today, as I watched Sneako debate Charlie, I had a troubling realization. The palpable anger Sneako displayed during the discussion prompted me to reflect on my own struggles. I recognized that I might be my own worst enemy, grappling with the residual anger stemming from my decision to medically transition at 42. While listening to Sneako's arguments regarding the medical transition of children, I acknowledged that his points had merit, yet his intense anger often overshadowed his message, he used the wrong delivery and talk tracks to change any hearts and minds, even though he was 100% right. Ultimately, he changed no hearts or minds; instead, he incited his followers into a frenzy of fist bumps, all exclaiming, "Slayed Him."

Could I Be Doing The Same Thing, Yet Differently?

Now, I have mastered the key talking points and grasped the art of changing hearts and minds. However, today I question whether my own anger and intensity impede my ability to help society understand the gravity of what is being done to children in the name of 'Human Rights.' This reflection was ignited by this video I came across today—an undeniable wake-up call.

Throughout my journey following my medical transition, I have come to terms with the harsh realities of significant physical, emotional, and spiritual pain, as well as feelings of embarrassment. I recognize that I am at fault for all, I played the main role in my own struggles.

Top 10 Book on Amazon: LGBT Literature and Christian Education LESBIAN DEVIL TO STRAIGHT MAN SAINT - A trip through trans HELL & back

To find out why children and adults are belieivng in mass hysteria that they are born in the wrong body, I suggest you pick up a copy of my memoir; it was hard to write, but needed to educate more faster! On Sale World Wide - Get Your Copy Today

Accepting that I was manipulated and acknowledging that I am not as clever as I once thought is a challenging truth to embrace. While my anger has shed light on important issues, it now threatens to disrupt my life and no longer serves me or the children grappling with gender confusion who are being marginalized. The debate surrounding transgender youth is a deeply personal mission for me. I've come to understand that my messaging is no longer effective; the landscape has shifted. It feels as though I am wearing a winter coat and snow boots in the desert—I cannot afford to lose this debate, it's too important.

Here all along I thought I had all the answers, but I am coming to understand that I am Just like Sneako in his video with a twist. I am someone, who is rightly passionate and has every reason to be angry, I too must recognize that the way we communicate in this debate can lead to failure. Delivering our message effectively is essential for meaningful dialogue and change and this includes me.

You see there was a time when I felt completely out of place, as if I were born into the wrong body or just a few sandwiches short of a picnic basket crazy, I admit it. Yet, it is my passion and anger that have drawn people’s attention, alongside the sincerity of my heart. However, that same anger is now hindering my ability to educate society about one of the greatest medical scandals in modern history. It also obstructs my healing process. I’ve been focused on saving everyone else's children, while perhaps I need to remind myself that I too deserve to be saved, to walk this earth with comfort and happiness.

I've come to realize that although everything I believe and convey is rooted in truth, in experience, the way I deliver these messages can sometimes distort their meaning. I feel that my messages to influencers aren’t resonating as intended. The right talk tracks said the wrong way sway no one and that's just not an option, to fail is not an option.

When I discuss the tragic and alarming realities of childhood medical transition, I find success in conveying my commitment to stopping it. However, I am just one voice, and we need many more—voices like Sneako's—to amplify our message. With a few adjustments, we can communicate effectively and change the hearts and minds that are crucial to this cause. But, conveying the debate as it's needed, with compassion and understanding; this business model does not create a mass of followers; it goes against the business model and here is where I am failing, I am bitter, anger watching others prosper in ways that I never will because the message and debate the way it needs to be conveyed is successful at saving kids but not at becoming a media mogul. S

I’ve come to realize that I’ve been viewing my struggles the wrong way. The challenges I face in conveying my message are, in fact, an honor to fight for. Ultimately, I am not just advocating for children I have never met; I am metaphorically fighting for myself, for the parts of my childhood that I lacked. Supporting these children is a way to heal my own soul, provided I allow it and resist letting anger overshadow the blessings that arise when I shift my perspective to see the light. I believe I can do this—I must do this.

If you’ve already seen this video, consider watching it again; if not, give it a go! You might notice how hearts and minds could have shifted with a slight adjustment in delivery. Did you catch it? Did you see what needed to be be deilvered differently to change hearts and minds?

My Opinion: Charlie is a kind-hearted individual who sincerely believes he is advocating for children, especially in defending so called 'transgender youth' against discrimination, as well as addressing the injustices his subtribe highlights. However, his perspectives is shaped by the same half-truths prevalent in the rhetoric of figures like MTG and all other subtribes, everywhere. It's important to note that Charlie genuinely believes in his stance and views Sneako as a bigoted individual. However, the half-truths do not apply to Sneako; he is unequivocally correct in his arguments. So why is Charlie unable to hear the actual truth Sneako is foaming at the mouth with?

Because he is focused on everything they do not agree on, giving nothing, no compassion, he's not looking about Charlie's face, it's right there. To win this argument? Align on what you agree on first, create a common bond, then listen, ask questions with sincerity and be willing to find out that after hearing what someone has to say, you might think differently, be vulnerable. Then with this new found place within negotiation bring in the facts that are not being heard in the video you just watched, but do it at a different time, in a different way and sprinkle in true stories that help the Charlie's of the world to get it; on an emotional level because facts are not working.

Facts Are Not Working!

In conclusion, I extended an invitation to Charlie to engage in a debate, whether on a podcast or via phone—whichever he prefers for his comfort. All I ask is for an open heart, willing to consider different perspectives that may illuminate how his current understanding of this subject might unintentionally harm children rather than help them.

I believe Charlie is the kind of man that is up for the challenge, to me? Charlie looks like a nice, caring man that would fight tooth and nail for kids the right way if he knew the truth.

Sneako, I love you man, you nailed all the points, your passion was intense and I love that and somehow I have faith you will understand what I have said in a manner that only lifts you as an athletic of debate, who is able to take criticism on their form to achieve greatness and ultimate save these children in a way I believe you can. Thank you for standing up for children.

Think about it.

-Scott Newgent

#SCREAMLouder #SCREAMTogether

If you believe that the insights of TransRegretters can play a crucial role in preventing childhood medical transitions, we invite you to make a small donation today. We are facing a monumental challenge, and the current approach is not yielding the desired results. Together, we can forge a new path and protect our children. Your support can help us make a difference.

To find out why children and adults are belieivng in mass hysteria that they are born in the wrong body, I suggest you pick up a copy of my memoir; it was hard to write, but needed to educate more faster!

On Sale World Wide - Get Your Copy Today

Reviews:

Reviewed in the United States on October 3, 2024

Lesbian Devil is a gripping, no-holds-barred, finely crafted page turner that exposes the significant role of homophobia in “transing away the lesbian.” It chronicles Scott Nugent/Kellie King’s life including the myriad influences that conspired to convince a 42-year-old lesbian, successful career woman, and mother that she was born in the “wrong” body and needed to pursue medical transition. After ingesting cross sex hormones and obtaining multiple drastic surgeries, Kellie emerged with a male appearance – though still a woman – and with her health severely compromised by constant pain and frequent life-threatening infections. Tellingly, the acceptance and self-acceptance that she sought in a sexist and homophobic world through medical transition continued to elude her.

Reviewed in the United States on September 13, 2024

Wow, this book was captivating. Kellie, (I'm calling you Kellie, I hope you don't mind) you are a beautiful writer. I could feel your love, grief, and pain leap off the pages. So many people failed you, starting with your parents who describe as meaning well, but not able to give you the stability you needed as a little girl. You are a talented hard worker, yet through that facade, you struggled to find peace, acceptance and love, both from others and from yourself. That was apparent throughout the book. You were fooled by a therapist and medical doctors to believe that hormones and surgeries will bring you the love you were seeking, but you learned the hard lesson that it isn't possible. Thank you for putting this book out there so the world can read your raw thoughts and feelings and be warned of a medical system that preys on vulnerable children AND adults.

Reviewed in the United States on September 10, 2024

I've been following Scott since I learned about his story in the movie "what is a woman" with Matt Walsh and my heart breaks for all he's gone through. Yes I use the "he/his" pronouns out of respect even though I fully understand that Scott/Kellie is a female. Anyone considering transitioning needs to read this book before going anywhere near a knife or medication. Scott has taken his personal tragedy and turned it into a light in the dark for others to hopefully never go through what he's gone through. No one needs to cut themselves apart to be accepted! Just be yourself as a masculine woman or a feminine guy is my take and is what Scott is saying here. Excellent story, very easy to read and hard to put down. To Scott I say, thank you for sharing your story, for putting yourself out there to help others avoid the pain and horrors that you put yourself through. God Bless and protect you and yours always❤️

Reviewed in the United States on September 11, 2024

Scott Newgent is an amazing person of love and compassion. Her account of her life and transition needs to be read and considered by all who know children. Scott's objective is to prevent others from enduring what she has endured by educating them as to the reality of "medical transition". Her story is well written, a gripping tale, and compassionately told. Do not hesitate to read her remarkable account, and share it's message with all and any who may make its message useful to the ones who may need to understand its meaning.