Keira Bell sued the Tavistock Gender Clinic after they didn't warn her of the full ramifications before she 'transitioned'. She now has a low voice and facial hair, as well as other attributes that she can't turn back. #detrans #tavistock #gender

Keira Bell has been a pivotal figure in challenging the UK's Tavistock gender clinic, sharing her story of being medically transitioned as a child. With the support of attorneys, her experience has significantly impacted the legal system and sparked a global movement to pass legislation aimed at halting childhood medical transitions.

Keira's talent for conveying messages not only illuminates the screen but also touches hearts and minds through her writing. Across any era, the written word—when infused with compassion, wisdom, and experience, paired with a touch of inspiration—forms a potent formula for enlightening society on crucial issues and Keira has both of these gifts and we are lucky to have her.

Keira Bell: My Story: As a teen, she transitioned to male but came to regret it. Here’s how it felt to enter history in the trans debate.

Keira Bell, the youngest and most resolute activist among those who regret transitioning and detransitioners, has courageously faced numerous challenges and criticisms. She possesses a remarkable talent—an essential skill in the ongoing debate about medical transitions in childhood. I approach this topic with utmost seriousness, emphasizing that medical transition is not a matter of human rights but rather influenced by profit motives of pharmaceutical companies, clinics, and surgeons. This process subjects our youth to an experimental and dangerous medical pathway that does not cure anything, leads to significant health issues, and ultimately exacerbates mental health problems. These are the facts, whether one accepts them or not.

Keira Bell, who began taking puberty blockers when she was 16 before detransitioning, outside the high court in London last year. Photograph: Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA

Activism is essential in supporting organizations that champion "Queer Theory" and advocate for the medical transitioning of children. One standout example is The Trevor Project, which emerged in the 1980s to provide crucial suicide hotlines for LGBTQ+ youth and has since been a fierce advocate for gender and queer rights across the United States. As we approach 2024, key activism topics are heating up, especially around immigration and the LGBTQ+ community, with a spotlight on gender theories and medical transitioning. The Trevor Project is leading the charge to ensure that all schools in the US embrace and promote gender ideology, making a significant impact on future generations. <---Kinda sounds like I am for it, hold tight.

Bell -v- Tavistock judgment PDF

Notably, The Trevor Project has funded 287 bills in the U.S., some of which aim to undermine efforts to ban childhood medical transition. Their ability to craft compelling messaging has led to a substantial increase in donations, skyrocketing from one million to 67 million in under 5 years. This financial boost has enabled them to expand their operations significantly.

The Trevor Project and the ACLU have successfully blocked nearly/oops not nearly they have blocked every state bill in the USA aimed at banning childhood medical transition. While some bills have passed, the ongoing situation remains largely hidden from public view. Even if these bills are not ultimately stopped, sanctuary cities are being legalized across the country, creating a false sense of security regarding the medical transition of children. This has allowed politicians to assert, “We are winning the battle; we are halting childhood medical transition here in Texas,” which is misleading. Despite Governor Greg Abbott's claims, Austin continues to be a global hub for the medical transition of minors.

Tragically, many remain unaware of these developments, as significant financial interests and corruption obscure the reality. It is also concerning that Governor Abbott has received over $3 million from Texas' 'Queer Childhood Gender Clinics' since 2015. The right often avoids addressing this issue for fear of damaging their image, while the left tends to sidestep it to avoid highlighting the troubling reality of childhood medical transition. Meanwhile, The Trevor Project continues to generate nearly $70 million in tax-free revenue annually and the butchering of gender confused children in a bustling factory open for business.......EVERYWHERE!

Yes, you read that correctly: since 2015, the Governor of Texas has received over $3 million from a queer gender clinic, funneled through ‘The Texas Medical Center.’ This financial support came while he dismissed legislation aimed at banning childhood medical transition. It wasn't until 2023 that the bill to prohibit transgender medical care for minors finally passed, coinciding with Austin's designation as a sanctuary city.

All State Bans? BLOCKED You cannot listen to the politicians! Blocked BABY! Over 13 Tabs Filled on Google - Blocked Bills That Were Passed To Ban Childhood Medical Transition - BLOCKED

The corruption extends beyond that. 'Turning Point,' a conservative organization, has seen its donations soar from under $400,000 to $81 million in less than four years. And what is driving this surge? It is none other than the gender debate, which rivals, recently surpassing the issue of illegal immigration making gender ideology their highest ticket sales with their notorious college debate and traveling influencers who gather other people who believe just as they do and together they spend hours talking about everything they already agree with, while people nod their heads yes and hand them checks as they exited the aren't accomplishing nothing more than the bottom line.

"Circle Jerks," as I refer to them, often incite strong reactions from conservative Christians. However, it's important to note that every word I choose is deliberate; my aim is to capture your attention and encourage you to momentarily break free from the autopilot of passive agreement. Let the imagery of "Circle Jerks" resonate for a moment, as it perfectly encapsulates the essence of their behavior.

After I challenged Candace on "The Candace Owens Show," I was told I must be mistaken about Abbott because Candace is personally friends with Abbott. During the show, I asked her if she would act on legitimate proof if I provided it, and she agreed that she would. However, I sent that information over a dozen times to her and her assistants, but there was complete radio silence in response. This is what we have for leadership, everyone!

Every Quarter The Numbers Rise, More and More Children Pronouncing They Are Transgender!

I recognize that conservative organizations may question this decision, but I assure you that the 24-year-old woman in ten years will be grateful for it. She will be marrying the love of her life and eagerly anticipating the arrival of a baby—an opportunity that hinges on the choices we make today. It's not about what is easy or what promotes self-serving agendas; it's about fostering change that truly resonates within our hearts and minds.

If we fail to act with integrity, that 24-year-old woman might find herself in a situation she never intended. She could end up looking like a man in what appears to be a same-sex couple, grappling with homophobia and feeling alienated, not because she is different, but because of choices made long ago. She may face significant health challenges, including being unable to become a mother, taking multiple medications for blood issues, and being forced to abandon her passion for track due to the stunted development caused by puberty blockers. The likelihood is high that she will require annual bone scans due to early onset symptoms of osteoporosis and will struggle to maintain consistent employment because of recurring bacterial infections, leading to frequent hospital stays as her body fights yet another infection.

Keria, is as a liberal and a lesbian, has gone through a complex journey of transitioning, detransitioning, retransitioning, I think she's retransitioning...While the challenges of this journey are daunting, they pale in comparison to the impact Keira has made. She has helped save millions of children who didn't even know they needed help. Despite facing ridicule, hostility, and judgment that often accompany a rare voice like Keira Bell—except for the experience of being love-bombed at a TERF convention, gotta love TERF, I do cool ladies... Keira's voice and commitment remains unwavering.

For me, knowing the immense effort it takes to achieve what she has done—like climbing Mount Everest completely naked, without any gear, and returning to camp months later not only alive but with a triumphant story—is truly inspiring. This is what Keira Bell did and deserves nothing but open arms.

