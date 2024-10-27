Scott Newgent was involved in a serious vehicle accident when another driver ran a stop sign on the highway. The collision occurred at a speed of 55 mph, with both Scott and the other driver traveling at that rate.

I will provide updates on Scott's projects as soon as I can. I am Melissa, Scott's ex-partner and the co-parent of our three children.

A series is coming out with Manny Arango, a Christian leader who Scott trusts, and believe me, as a devout Christian myself with my evangelical mother, this trust doesn't come easy. To be trusted by Scott as a Christian is a big deal and these videos in a class series are incredible.

These classes address a series of questions I've heard Scott raise for 27 years: "Now what?"

Scott distinguishes between those who are born with same-sex attraction and those who may develop such feelings due to trauma. How do we provide healing for those who need it while supporting those who are naturally inclined that way? Additionally, how can we educate children about these topics without compromising their innocence and while ensuring that discussions about homosexuality are age-appropriated? How do we save the innocence of childhood while integrating moral ethics that sustain these children in adulthood to understand that homosexuality does not give anyone the right to perversion and that finding one person to love for a lifetime, regardless of whether it be same-sex or opposite sex should render no difference in importance.

Having listened to these perspectives for nearly 30 years, I believe these videos will prompt thoughtful consideration, regardless of one's faith background or not! Scott can turn a room full of people on the subject upside down, both sides and I've witnessed it for years, now you can watch a perspective with these videos coming soon

Scott Update: Scott is in the hospital telling the medical staff to 'Fuck Off' while making them laugh, he is full of painkillers and seems to think that his new profession should be construction and cracking me and the kids up because he's serious. Then the painkillers wear off, and Scott has a rethink of career changes. This accident has been a blow to Scott and something he does not need.

For five years I have watched Scott take this on with the same fire he did with his sales career and been irritated watching all he has suffered, all we have sacrificed for Scott to save other people's kids. I've been beyond irritated as I watch people one after another use him as he and his family have suffered; it's a hard view as a Christian because of the way Scott is doing activism; all the eyes he has opened up have saved so so many children, but at the expense of mine. So, me stopping Scott from telling everyone to fuck off in activism due to this new situation is understandable, but the first time I have pushed back to Scott's surprise. I'm doing so because I have been a witness to the work of a woman I met 30 years ago, one badass woman who is now stuck with a decision she made, and doing so while saving other people's children is inspirational.

Enjoy these when they come out, I assume Manny's team will have links coming soon.

Scott Update: Scott is in the hospital with a severe ankle injury, chest issues from the impact, and a left-hand injury. Scott will heal, again, but this was not a blow Scott needed! I will update when needed. I don't know how to do the website updates, but I will get to it when I can, as Scott says in the background, "Yeah, fuck them all, Miss," as I agree secretly. "Yup, fucking them all Scott! Oh, that didn't come out right!'

