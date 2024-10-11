Spider Webs & The Link To Stopping Transing Kids! #ScottNewgent #SCREAMLouder

Communicating ideas that challenge societal norms around tolerance and love can be quite difficult. Many struggle to grasp the complexities involved in changing someone’s perspective on a product, let alone shifting deeply rooted beliefs about love and tolerance. This endeavor is not only challenging; it is nearly impossible to achieve on a broad scale. The rise of gender ideology and its impact on society exemplifies this, as altering deeply ingrained notions shaped by our subconscious—reinforced by pervasive cultural influences and media—proves to be a formidable task.

The challenge is akin to asking a brilliant person with dyslexia to become the top-ranked spelling bee champion. While it is possible, it would require immense support, time, and dedication. The reality is that there is only a 1% chance of success. Relying on society to effectively communicate the message about gender ideology and its harms, without the gift of clear communication, is not feasible; we must change our approach.

In business sales, I stress the significance of selling to an entire organization rather than merely offering a single product to an individual. Think of it as a spider web that connects all the influencers and decision-makers within a company. This level of engagement cannot be achieved through a single meeting or conversation. Every person you interact with must grasp how your service or product benefits them, while also feeling excited about what's in it for them. Your goal is to inspire them to champion your idea to others.

As a sales executive, it is your responsibility not only to convert prospects into buyers but also to empower them to sell on your behalf and teach them how to do so effectively. This involves integrating diverse personalities, lived experiences, family dynamics, and unique challenges, as well as addressing a multitude of wants and needs. This rich blend of perspectives is a rare asset that many lack, which is why top salespeople often out-earn their counterparts in other industries.

Companies recognize the value of exceptional sales talent because they trust in their ability to sell effortlessly. In fact, 8% of the population generates 87% of the wealth, and this elite group consists primarily of skilled sales professionals. Donald Trump serves as a prime example of a successful salesperson, and teaching others to sell like him is a monumental task. This is precisely why organizations invest heavily in attracting top sales talent—it's a rare gift that few possess, yet many believe they can easily master.

When examining the realities of gender ideology, it is striking to see individuals who once embraced these beliefs confronting the truth about the impacts of medical transition on the mind, body, and soul. Many are beginning to understand the sexual aspects of trans women’s fetishes and find the exploitation of children to fulfill adult needs utterly reprehensible. This realization is fueling widespread outrage online, as people struggle to accept the harsh realities being presented to them.

The extent of the destruction caused by this ideology often leaves individuals bewildered. It is perplexing how society has come to regard a simple outpatient plastic surgery procedure as a viable solution, despite research indicating that it fails to alleviate mental distress and may, in fact, exacerbate it while introducing a range of medical complications. Those who grasp this perspective are frequently left in a state of astonishment.

The astonishment lies in the role of social media warriors—these influencers and advocates can have a significant impact, yet many lack the essential skills needed for effective communication. It's crucial to recognize that 8% of society controls 87% of the world's wealth, and these individuals are often exceptional communicators adept at navigating complex networks. Unfortunately, many advocates, in their efforts to change hearts and minds, are not similarly gifted and, in fact, may worsen the situation. This is evident in the failure to enforce all 23 bills aimed at banning childhood medical transitions, the retraction of puberty blocker bans, and the absence of gender ideology and queer theory in kindergarten curricula in the U.S. The individuals wielding power and financial benefit are amused I have to doubt by the fact that many influencers and advocates remain unaware of their detrimental impact on these critical issues.

Memoir: LESBIAN DEVIL TO STRAIGHT MAN SAINT - A trip through trans HELL & back - Order Today by Scott Newgent

The diversity of society, along with the multitude of social constructs surrounding wealth, power, beliefs, and lived experiences, presents one of the greatest challenges in selling. This complexity is not only persistent but is also worsening over time. It frustrates me to see social media influencers whose primary concern is not about genuinely helping others, but rather about becoming rich and famous. Additionally, there are many sincere individuals who lack a deep understanding of how to navigate this intricate web, which is incredibly infuriating.

The interview I conducted with Matt Walsh for the documentary "What is a Woman" was strategically planned and stands out as one of the most influential projects I’ve encountered. The discussion was incredibly challenging; being that open and vulnerable requires a genuine sacrifice, as you share a part of yourself to help someone comprehend the complexities of childhood medical transition. This can only be achieved through candid honesty, with the speaker willing to risk their own comfort for the sake of clarity and understanding.

People often express surprise when they contact me and find that I don't jump at every project or podcast opportunity. I'm not eager to promote myself because I'm not interested in anything that doesn't serve a greater purpose. Each podcast or project takes a significant toll on me, and my sole motivation is to save these children. I'm not publicizing anything other than the mission to protect others' kids.

Additionally, choosing to speak out has cost me opportunities in the business sales realm, but I anticipated this consequence. I chose to act anyway because the situation facing children is profoundly disturbing, and as a mother armed with this knowledge, I cannot let go of my commitment to make a difference.

I am currently crafting a detailed post on how we can change hearts and minds. Before I finish, I wanted to gauge the response, hoping for a warm reception, because the current approaches to this issue are simply ineffective. A conservative, religious individual discussing the harsh realities of childhood medical transition, queer theory, and related issues will never resonate. Instead, we need voices that can advocate financially for those with the power, gifts, courage, and moral integrity to shift perceptions without selfish motives. Let's be honest, no one is purely selfless—I certainly am not.

I continue this work because I made a promise to God to share my experiences after surviving medical transition, all for the sake of my children. I'm not a martyr; I’m simply a mother using my communication skills to protect my kids, fueled by one of the strongest motivations in the universe—motherly love.

I have always known how to change hearts and minds, but the anger, rage, and pain from surviving this experience intensified my feelings. I wasn't well, either physically or spiritually, and I was operating in survival mode, trying to fulfill my promises. However, each day I grow stronger, and now it's time to demonstrate, educate, and teach how we can put an end to the chaos surrounding gender ideology. I truly believe this is the only way forward. After all, what do we have to lose by trying something different? What is currently being done is not working, despite what today’s leaders claim. In reality, we are losing ground, and those pushing gender ideology are laughing at our struggles.

#SCREAMLouder #SCREAMTogether #SCREAMTheRightWay

by Scott Newgent Trans Regretter

Support Work Here Donate

Leave a comment