Pedophilia is a personal and societal issue of concern, evoking strong emotions and challenging tolerance limits to which we MUST push back, nothing evolving here. Pedophilia is WRONG always has been and always will be! Queer theory, on the other hand, serves as a lens through which we investigate, challenge, and disrupt dominant norms around sex, gender, and sexuality. The intersection of pedophilia and queer theory raises questions of morality, legality, and social acceptance, which required critical examination (1) and begs for us to #SCREAMLouder

The Question That Lingers: "Is 'Queer Theory' Based on The Principles of Making Pedophilia Mainstream?"

Hell, YES IT DOES!

Understanding Pedophilia: Defined by the American Psychiatric Association, pedophilia refers to adult sexual attraction towards prepubescent children (Istrefi, R, et al., 2018), generally below the age of 13. However, it is important to understand that not every person with pedophilic tendencies acts out on their attractions, and not all child sexual abuse is committed by individuals with pedophilia (1. Istrefi, R., et al., (2018). Pedophilia: The Disorder, Crimes and Consequences, "Psychiatria Danubina." URL: http://www.psychiatria-danubina.com/abstract/2018-1-3/#:~:text=Pedophilia).

Interrogating the issue through a cultural lens, Fagan et al. (2002) indicate that pedophilia tends to be increasingly perceived as an orientation, similar to heterosexuality or homosexuality, rather than a modifiable behavior (2. Fagan, PJ, Wise, TN, Schmidt, CW, & Berlin, FS. (2002). Pedophilia. "The Journal of the American Medical Association. URL: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/194537).

The Context of Queer Theory: Queer theory, conceived in the early 1990s, is a field of critical theory that emerged from queer studies and women's studies (Edelman, L., 2004) (3. Edelman, L. (2004). No Future: Queer Theory and the Death Drive. "Duke University Press." URL: ttps://assets.ctfassets.net/4wrp2um278k7/resourceItem/5d94b3301c66c24c6547b3d0/original/edelman_no_future.pdf It questions the fixed categories of sexual identity and challenges the societal norms around sex and gender.

Pedophilia and Queer Theory: A Complicated Dance: The intersection of pedophilia and queer theory is a contentious subject. However, critical engagement with this issue does not mean endorsement; rather <---- BULLSH$% Yes it does?

I'm trying to write with a less harsh lense but let's call QUEER THEORY for what it is! Perverted sexual ideology that is intended to make pedophilia more mainstream acceptable. That's truth.

Conversely, Angelides (2004) turns to queer theory to investigate how pedophilia is socialized and classified. In his analysis, pedophilic desire is problematized as a gendered issue and an 'unnatural' desire in stark contrast to societal norms (5. Angelides, S. (2004). Feminism, child sexual abuse, and the erasure of child sexuality. "GLQ: A Journal of Lesbian and Gay Studies. URL: https://read.dukeupress.edu/glq/article-abstract/10/2/141/34885/Feminism-Child-Sexual-Abuse-and-the-Erasure-of

The Underpinnings of LGBTQ+ and Queer Theory: A Historical Perspective and its Consequences.

Derived from an amalgam of critical theories, Queer Theory emerged in the early 1990s as a new approach to traditional studies about gender and sexuality. This radical theory demanded a shift to the way we understand and study sexuality, challenging heteronormative assumptions, while promoting an increased acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community. However, the premise upon which Queer Theory was built has become a subject of increasing controversy, with some critics proclaiming its roots in pedophilic discourse.

The term 'queer' was brought into academic discussion by Teresa de Lauretis during a conference at the University of California in 1990 (Lauretis, 1991). Primarily, the term served as a counter-culture movement, reclaiming the previously derogatory usage of 'queer.' De Lauretis' theory was built on the works of scholars like Michel Foucault, Gayle S. Rubin, and Judith Butler, amongst others, contributing to creating a transdisciplinary space for the development of Queer Theory (Eng, Halberstam & Muñoz, 2005).

TRUTH BOMB!

'Queer Theory Coined by The Pedophilia Ring Of THREE!

A Pedophile A Promoter of Pedophilia A Lesbian Who Believed Pedophilia Is OK As Long as The Child Had Fun!

Contrary to the aforementioned progress of LGBTQ+ rights and recognition, a facet of public debate links Queer Theorists to a dark side of human sexuality—pedophilia. One of the leading examples is the controversial French theorist, Michel Foucault. Renowned for his work, “The History of Sexuality,” Foucault is often critiqued for promoting intergenerational sex, stemming from his work, 'Sexual Choice, Sexual Act' (1977).

Moreover, Gayle Rubin's theoretical framework of a 'charmed circle' argued against defining certain sexualities, including pedophilia, as 'bad' (Rubin, 1984). Such arguments have attracted heavy criticism and sparked the notion of Queer Theory being laid on pedophilic foundations.

The viewpoint that Queer Theory facilitates pedophilia exaggerates, particularly due to the nexus shown by the North American Man/Boy Love Association (NAMBLA), which argued that consensual intergenerational sexual relations were a form of queerness. Consequently, Queer theorists faced accusations of promoting pedophilia, despite most Queer theorists distancing themselves from the assertion (Freedman, 2003).

Public opinion has attributed several alleged negative consequences to Queer Theory. They believe it undermines the conventional family structure, promotes 'sexually deviant' behavior, and normalizes harmful conduct like pedophilia. Which is does! <----Another Truth Bomb ---- The latter claim was amplified when critics began to interpret Queer Theory as a vehicle promoting pedophilia, leading some to argue that a clearer demarcation should be made between Queer Theory and pedophilia (Levin, 2004).

Queer Theory’s inception and development were principally intended to work towards LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. However, it ends up in the middle of controversy due to the questionable contributions by some of its theorists. Further exploration into the realm of Queer Theory is not only required but also expected to unravel the contentious layers of this critical theoretical approach, ensuring the promotion of inclusivity and contesting harmful prejudices. It is equally crucial to NOT distinctively separate the concept of queerness from pedophilia, because they were created to promote each together and live in the filth of perversion. These are truths.

'Queer Theory' is for PERVERTS, based on promoting and desensitizing people to the acceptance of pedophilia or as the 'Queer Theorist' call in, 'child/adult sex!'

Call it what you want, it's wrong and you straight parents? You need to start getting pissed off because 'The Trevor Project has 70 million a year to teach your children in school all about 'QUEER LOVE!'

The truth is the truth!

Are you PISSED OFF YET?