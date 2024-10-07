Transregretter videos are invaluable when faced with challenges about the claim that medically transitioning children is solely about love and acceptance.

I am pleased to introduce Prisha Mosley, a detransitioner who began her medical transition in childhood. We are grateful that after halting her medical transition, she recently welcomed a beautiful baby boy, some I am afraid are not so lucky.

One of the most powerful ways to change perspectives and shift hearts and minds is through the gift of storytelling, a gift that Prisha possesses abundantly. Her raw and genuine honesty resonates deeply, even through a screen. These life stories are not shared to tear anyone down but to educate and enlighten. We created these videos as a resource for you to #SCREAMLouder and #SCREAMTogether to END childhood medical transition.

Prisha courageously shares her story of the harm she experienced during her medical transition. At a young and vulnerable age, she was persuaded by doctors and the trans community that transitioning would resolve all her issues. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Now, Prisha travels nationwide to reveal the truth about her experiences, openly discussing the lasting physical damage she continues to endure.

On her YouTube channel (Prisha Mosley) and on X (@detransaqua), she aims to warn others by sharing her firsthand experiences. Prisha is committed to raising awareness about the dangers of medical transitions for children and the indoctrination of vulnerable individuals.

You Can Help Stop Childhood Medical Transition

Support the Regretters in amplifying their voices through podcasts, interviews, advocacy for legislation, and educating school leaders.



Donate today to make a difference.

For speaking engagements, contact Prisha Mosley - TransRegretter at: Transregretters@gmail.com

