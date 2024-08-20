Want to know why children believe they were born in the wrong body? 1st you have to feel why!

https://www.scottnewgent.com/post/unveiled-the-shocking-memoir-of-a-transman-who-exposes-the-truth-behind-mass-hysteria-find-out-why

Purchase Hardback: Here Purchase Paperback: Here Donate: Here

Questions about why today's young people perceive themselves as born into a world of turmoil and misunderstanding that clashes with their self-identity often confront me. The bewilderment is palpable, regardless of the frequency with which we furnish them with unambiguous facts. It's indisputable - medically transitioning children poses significant risks, a yet to be fully explored medical procedure that doesn't necessarily resolve any issues but instead can potentially trigger serious health complications. Why then does reality seem impotent? It's because our brains aren't primarily driven by statistics; it's our emotions that truly mold our viewpoints and beliefs.

With social media now playing a pivotal role in politics, our society has reached unparalleled degrees of division. Spreading the truth becomes an arduous task when it involves human rights, or what individuals perceive as human rights. Gender ideology has been cunningly ensconced behind the emblem of diversity - the rainbow - and with same-sex marriage becoming more widely accepted, advocates sought a fresh cause to support; thus transgenderism assumed prominence.

Despite harboring no ill-will or hostility, religious individuals' warnings about the perils of childhood medical transition often fail to reach those who need to hear it most. That’s where this memoir steps in.

This memoir didn't emerge from a place of desire; rather, it was a laborious endeavor to decode and clarify my choice for medical transition, and the ensuing regret that trailed after. My motivation wasn't anchored in chasing profit or acclaim, since these goals wouldn't align with my mission of enlightening those who are hastily making uninformed decisions about their identities. To lay bare my soul while participating in Matt Walsh’s documentary ‘What is a woman’ served as an educational tool but also shattered my existence further, taking my career too. It intensified my daily struggles to such an extent that there were instances when I regretted my decision to participate. The repercussions have been harsh - I've lost two jobs and my obstinate refusal to conform to societal norms has only magnified my struggles, something I barely thought possible.

Through these experiences, I've sharpened the skill of influencing perceptions and attitudes during my tenure as a sales executive. The key to genuinely enlightening others is to help them grasp the deep emotional distress someone might undergo when they believe they've been born into the wrong body. My objective in writing this is to assist you in understanding that complexity so that you can, in turn, extend this comprehension to others. This memoir will transform hearts and minds. I didn't write this for amusement or for any other reason than to help people understand the ‘WHY?’

I extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who donated to enable me to write this memoir; without your support, it wouldn't have been possible. The potential backlash from this terrifies me, but someone had to be candid, someone had to bare their soul, someone had to do what was right without considering their personal interests first. And what could possibly worsen my situation after already losing my career? I made a promise that I would write it and I followed through! But remember, once you learn the truth, you too are obligated to protect these children.

-Scott Newgent

ScottNewgent.com