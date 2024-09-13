"Discover Hidden Truths: '' Soars to the Top of Amazon's “LESBIAN DEVIL TO STRAIGHT MAN SAINT = A trip through trans HELL & Back!

Strikes again Receiving Top Release Categories in LGBTQ+ Parenting, Religious Memoirs & LGBTQ+ Biographies

#1 New Release on Amazon in the LGBTQ Family Education, Religion Memoirs & LGBTQ Memoirs categories.

Weekend Sale Begins...NOW W

Now Available WORLDWIDE